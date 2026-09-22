Man arrested after multi-warrant drug and weapon bust: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 67-year-old man was arrested after a large drug bust by Virginia Beach police on Sept. 9.

The VBPD Special Investigations Bureau headed the operation that ended in the arrest of James May and the seizure of multiple weapons and pounds of drugs. Several search warrants were executed, including one at OMG Everything on Atlantic Avenue. The following were taken by police:



Eight guns

154 pounds of marijuana

Over 52 pounds of psilocybin edibles

Three pounds of THC edibles

More than 11,000 mL of THC oil

May was charged with possession of a firearm while manufacturing marijuana and four counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; three felony counts and one misdemeanor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

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