Man found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with death of man in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of two men charged in connection with the death of a man found on Princess Anne Road back in March of 2025, has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

John Round III, 61, was found not guilty in the death of Jamie Bills, 51, at a bench trial on Thursday. The judge ruled that Round was acting in self defense.

55-year-old Sridaharan Sangaran, who is charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of assault and battery, is scheduled for a jury trial on November 17 in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.



Just before 9 p.m. on March 1, officers were sent to the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road in response to a "fight in progress." There, police say they found Bills unresponsive and took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead the following day.

Police did not state what they believe led to the violence.

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