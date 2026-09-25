Virginia teen abducted from college parking lot 'back with her family' after multi-state chase

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old Prince George County girl is back with her family after investigators say she was abducted from a college parking lot Wednesday morning by a former boyfriend who led police on a multi-state chase before being captured in North Carolina.

Alonzo N. Claiborne, 19, of Prince George County, is facing multiple charges in Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Investigators say he had no prior criminal record.

The victim, who is dual enrolled at Prince George County High School and Richard Bland College, did not show up after class Wednesday and did not contact her family, according to Major William Knott of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators found her car in the Richard Bland College parking lot.

"There were some personal belongings in the vehicle that raised our concern about her safety," Knott said.

Her cellphone was among the most alarming signs.

"A 17-year-old is going to have their phone if they don't have anything else," Knott said.

WATCH: Friend reacts to Virginia college campus abduction: 'Scary people in the world' Virginia teen abducted from college parking lot safe after multistate chase

Investigators quickly focused on Claiborne, a former boyfriend, and used Flock camera technology to track him south.

"Through Flock technology, and also other technology that was available to us, we were able to track him to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina," Knott said.

Police in Myrtle Beach attempted to stop the vehicle, but Claiborne put the victim out of the car and fled, leading South Carolina authorities on a pursuit before escaping.

"At some point, she was put out of the vehicle that she was in and this individual who had her got into a pursuit with South Carolina authorities," Knott said.

Claiborne then stole a second vehicle and led police on another pursuit before fleeing on foot. Late Thursday afternoon, Flock cameras in Pender County, North Carolina, alerted the sheriff's office, which located the vehicle. Claiborne jumped out and ran, then returned to the vehicle and fled again. When he was finally stopped and placed in handcuffs, he jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway and was pulled out by a boat.

The victim is now back in Virginia with her family.

"She's safe, which is a great thing for us, to be able to return her to her family and give them that peace of mind," Knott said.

A friend of the victim, who asked not to be identified, said learning that someone she knew had been abducted from campus was frightening.

"Nobody deserves, obviously, this to happen to her," the friend said. "There's scary people in the world. It definitely made me nervous."

She said she was relieved when she heard the victim had been found.

"It made me feel better knowing that she was found this morning," the friend said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.