October brings a season of festivals to Portsmouth, with local businesses hoping to benefit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High Street Fest brought crowds to Portsmouth this past weekend, giving local businesses a chance to reach new customers as the city awaits the event's latest economic impact numbers.

Bob DeWitt, a manager and cook at High Street Pizza and Pour House, said the festival introduced people to businesses along High Street.

"We had a bunch of foot traffic," DeWitt said. "A lot of new eyes on High Street Pizza, a lot of new eyes on places like Baron's Pub, Longboards."

His team took advantage of the crowds by setting up an oven on the sidewalk to sell Detroit-style pizza slices throughout the day.

The city said about 5,500 people came to Portsmouth for this year's festival. Final economic impact figures are still pending.

Last year's High Street Fest generated nearly $51,000 for participating businesses and vendors, according to the Portsmouth Partnership. Michelle Wren said brick-and-mortar businesses reported sales 110% higher than a typical Saturday, translating to an additional $5,000 to $9,000 in revenue.

Wren said the festival is also intended to help attract new businesses to the Olde Towne corridor while supporting existing establishments.

"When we bring in vendors, we're very intentional about what is missing in High Street and what we're trying to attract in the Olde Towne corridor, not to take away from our brick and mortar," Wren said. "So kind of try to attract businesses by allowing them to come and vend so that they can see Olde Towne fall in love with it like we have, and want to open their business here."

Wren said weather may have contributed to lower attendance this year, but she hopes the festival continues bringing people to the city.

"If we can have a festival and bring music and bring people here, then they can see all the things that we have to offer," Wren said.

More events are planned in Portsmouth this month, including the Portsmouth Wine Festival on Oct. 18 and the Olde Towne Ghost Walk on Oct. 30.

DeWitt said the events give visitors an opportunity to experience the neighborhood and discover local businesses.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood, beautiful town full of good people, and it's good that people can come see that," DeWitt said.

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