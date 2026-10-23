‘It's a shame’: Portsmouth residents react to federal charges against Sen. Louise Lucas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Federal charges against Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas are drawing mixed reactions from Portsmouth residents, where the longtime political figure has maintained a prominent presence for decades.

Some residents said the allegations have shaken their confidence in elected officials, while others questioned the accusations and voiced support for Lucas.

Federal authorities charged Lucas Thursday with leading a criminal enterprise that allegedly acquired and distributed large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. Six other people, including several of Lucas' relatives, were also named as defendants.

See previous coverage: What impact will Louise Lucas arrest have on Virginia politics?

What impact will Louise Lucas arrest have on Virginia politics?

Jeffrey Davidson, who has lived in Portsmouth for 25 years, came to vote Friday and said he believes the allegations against Lucas.

“A federal judge signed off on it, I mean she got indicted,” Davidson said.

Another voter, Nastasha Alston of Chesapeake, said she was struggling to believe the news and hopes Lucas can disprove the allegations.

“I still can't believe it and I don't believe it," Alston said. "I hope that moving forward she proves herself that these allegations are false."

See previous coverage: Virginia marijuana laws explained amid federal charges against Louise Lucas

Virginia marijuana laws explained amid federal charges against Louise Lucas

Davidson expressed concern about what the charges could mean for public confidence in elections.

“It's making everybody feel like it's no use in voting almost because you don't know who you're voting for and it's a shame,” he said.

The FBI raided Lucas' Portsmouth office in May, months before the federal charges were announced.

See previous coverage: State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business office raided by FBI in corruption probe

State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business office raided by FBI in corruption probe

Michael Hockaday, another Portsmouth resident, questioned the case and suggested the charges were politically motivated. Lucas' daughter, Lisa Lucas-Burke, is currently running for City Council.

“They tryna sling all the mud they can on her, her daughter, her family,” Hockaday said.

Earl Lewis of Portsmouth also defended Lucas, saying his personal experience with the senator shaped his view of her.

“I know Senator Lucas to be a different person,” Lewis said.

Lewis' cousin, 18-year-old William Chapman, was killed by a Portsmouth police officer outside a Walmart in 2015. Lewis said Lucas reached out to him and his family after the shooting and helped them with funeral arrangements.

“Louise Lucas, the senator, stood up when nobody else would stand up. And whatever else they want to say about that? No,” Lewis said.

Lucas will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations in court. She is scheduled to return to court in November.

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