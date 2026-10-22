Third student arrested, charged in I.C. Norcom incident as court documents detail alleged hazing, assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault involving students in the I.C. Norcom High School band in Portsmouth, bringing the number of students reported arrested in the case to three.

Court documents obtained by News 3 show Corey Thomas, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with hazing, assault and battery, and abduction of a minor.

The alleged incident happened Oct. 5 in the school’s band equipment room, according to a criminal complaint. The other students involved and the alleged victim are minors and are not being identified by News 3.

See previous coverage: I.C. Norcom band parents say they raised concerns before incident that led to 2 teens in custody

I.C. Norcom band parents say they raised concerns before incident that led to 2 teens in custody

According to the complaint, the victim reported that three students forcibly pushed him into the equipment room, turned off the lights and assaulted him.

The complaint alleges the victim was hit with an orange paddle and a cardboard structure with enough force to knock him down. The students allegedly held him down when he tried to escape and fight back. The complaint also says the victim’s pants were pulled down, exposing their undergarments.

Court documents say Thomas then entered the room and turned on the lights. The other students told him they were “getting” the victim, according to the complaint.

One of the students allegedly grabbed a majorette baton, turned the lights off again, and Thomas allegedly joined the other students in repeatedly hitting the victim on his legs, back and buttocks, the complaint says.

The alleged attack stopped when the school’s dean of students entered the room, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges the victim was threatened with disqualification from playing in the band if he did not attend an unsanctioned practice while the band director was absent.

The victim’s father told authorities he planned to pursue legal action against all the students involved, according to the complaint.

See previous coverage: Officials: 2 teens taken into custody in I.C. Norcom High School band incident

Officials: 2 teens taken into custody in I.C. Norcom High School band incident

News 3 has reached out to Portsmouth Public Schools Thursday for additional comment and to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office for information about whether the fourth student involved could be taken into custody and whether the students face the same charges. We are waiting to hear back.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 3 on Oct. 20 that two 17-year-olds had been taken into custody around 10 a.m.

“The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office can confirm that two juveniles are currently in custody in connection with the incident involving students at I.C. Norcom High School,” the office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said it could not provide the juveniles’ identities, specific charges or further details because the case involved minors and remained under investigation.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco confirmed Oct. 21 that the incident happened after the school day ended on Oct. 5 and after band practice had been canceled.

Nolasco said the incident was reported to the school resource officer on duty. As part of the school division’s partnership with the sheriff’s office, deputies serve as school resource officers at the school.

The district notified band parents the following day, after the school’s investigation, Nolasco said. A mandatory meeting was held Oct. 8 to review behavioral expectations and the consequences for students who do not meet them.

“As with every incident, the school did an immediate review and has made several updates,” Nolasco said. “As some regard specific security practices, I cannot share them publicly, but new student pick up protocols were immediately put in place for families on days when band practice is cancelled.”

The district told News 3 on Oct. 20 the band program’s status has not changed and that it continues its normal operating schedule. Nolasco also said the school’s investigation included contacting law enforcement and child protective services.

The sheriff’s office has not publicly detailed the circumstances of the ongoing criminal investigation beyond its confirmation of the arrests.

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