State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business raided by FBI

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business was seen being raided on Wednesday, according to News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton.

In a statement sent to News 3, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they were executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth. They did not directly mention Lucas in their statement.

Watch: State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business seen being raided by FBI

State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' office raided by FBI

Lucas, a Democrat, represents District 18 in the Virginia State Senate, which covers parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth. The 82-year-old Portsmouth-native was first elected to this seat back in 1991. She currently serves as the President pro tempore of the Virginia State Senate, she is also the chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

In video captured by News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton, Lucas was seen in a car being driven away from the scene.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back with us for updates.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.