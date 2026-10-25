'I just thank God': After SUV crashes into her Norfolk salon, owner rebuilds with community's help

NORFOLK, Va. — Nicole King is celebrating a fresh start at her Norfolk hair salon after an SUV crashed into the business last month, forcing her to close for weeks.

Head Turnerz salon on Azalea Garden Road is back open after King spent about $20,000 out of pocket on repairs. The reopening also brought together family, clients and community members who helped her through the setback.

“I just thank God for allowing me to even rebuild,” King said.

Norfolk police said the driver mistakenly accelerated while trying to park outside the salon on Sept. 6. The crash damaged the front of the business and left King facing weeks of repairs.

See previous coverage: SUV crashes into Norfolk salon as owner prepares to return to work following cancer surgeries

SUV crashes into Norfolk salon as owner prepares to return to work following cancer surgeries

King said she was grateful for the people who stepped up to help her rebuild.

“The neighborhood itself, everybody came together to help me so I just really appreciate that,” King said.

Angela Sumner, one of King’s longtime clients, said supporting King was an easy decision.

“Like I told her, honey, this is your blessing. You good to people, and it’s your turn,” Sumner said. “All that she’s been through, I’m here to support her whenever she needs me.”

See previous coverage: Car crashes into front of business on Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk

Car crashes into front of business on Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk

But the reopening marks more than a recovery from the crash. King is also celebrating her health after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025. She said she has been in remission for a year and is using the occasion to raise awareness.

“I just wanted to make other people aware because I didn’t have symptoms. I wasn’t sick or anything. It was literally found on a routine mammogram and it was caught early, so that was just a blessing for me,” King said.

King, who has been doing hair for 24 years, said faith has helped her through the challenges.

“God is just continuing to bless me,” King said. "He's showing me that even though I have brought you this far, I still am trying to give you something, but I need for you to wash everything away and just rebuild on me and that's exactly what I'm doing and I'm not turning back."

With Head Turnerz officially back open, King is looking ahead to what comes next.

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