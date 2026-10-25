Missing, endangered 79-year-old man last seen in Newport News found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A missing, endangered 79-year-old man last seen in Newport News on Saturday afternoon has been found safe.

Samuel Tyler was last seen around 4:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Bent Branch Lane, according to Newport News Police. He was considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Police later posted at 9:45 p.m. that Tyler had been found and was safe.

No details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance were available at last check.

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