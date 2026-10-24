First Warning Forecast: Mild conditions continue, highs in the 60s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

It's been a comfortable start to the weekend. Mild conditions extend through much of next week. Highs will hover in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be low, but a few spotty showers will be possible along portions of the Outer Banks.

We'll have mainly dry conditions to start the work week. A cold front will bring the possibility of spotty shower and more clouds on Wednesday.

Temperatures trend closer to 70 by the end of the week. Another cold front will keep highs in the 60s over the upcoming weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar