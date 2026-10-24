Person pulled from burning York County home pronounced dead at hospital, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a house fire Friday afternoon in the Mooretown area of York County, according to local officials.

The York County Fire Department responded to a report of smoke around 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 6100 block of Mooretown Road. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and heavy smoke inside.

Crews battled the flames while other firefighters went inside to search for anyone trapped. They found one person and pulled them from the home.

That person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released as officials said they are working to notify family members.

York County Fire Chief Allen W. Baldwin and York-Poquoson Sheriff Ronald Montgomery shared a joint statement about the fire:

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. The loss of life is always heartbreaking and particularly difficult for our first responders whose mission is to protect our community and its residents," Baldwin and Montgomery said. "We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of the fire and law enforcement personnel who responded to this incident. We ask that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult and sad time."

No other injuries were reported.

The fire department is working to determine what caused the fire and the sheriff's office is running a separate investigation into the death.

The James City County Fire Department and the Williamsburg Fire Department helped at the scene.

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