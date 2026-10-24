Trois-Rivieres pulls away from Admirals in Norfolk home opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For a bit, it looked as though the Admirals might treat the sold-out Scope to a home-opening victory Friday night, but Trois-Rivieres had other plans.

The Lions rattled off four unanswered goals to pull away and send Norfolk to a 6-3 defeat in front of 8,148 fans in the Mermaid City.

Ryan Gagnon gave the Admirals an early lead with a score 4:31 into the game, but the visitors responded to tie things up and send the game into the first intermission at 1-1. Trois-Rivieres added another goal 40 seconds into the second period to take the lead.

That's when Norfolk caught a little bit of fire. Marko Reifenberger and Jack O'Leary scored less than three minutes apart to surge the Admirals back in front and give them a 3-2 lead.

The Lions, however, were far from finished, taking the advantage back with two more second period goals and adding two more scores in the final frame to pull away.

Collin Delia got the start in net and made 19 saves, but allowed five goals to take the defeat as the Admirals fell to 2-2 on the young season.

The two teams will return to the ice Saturday at 7:05 p.m.