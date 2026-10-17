Admirals cruise to shutout win in 2026-2027 season opener

Savannah, GA – The Norfolk Admirals opened their 2026-27 regular season on Friday night with a 3-0 shutout over the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena. Behind a strong performance from goaltender Matt Vernon and two second-period goals, Norfolk secured an opening-night win in Savannah for the second straight season.

Vernon made his first career start for the Admirals and delivered a stellar performance between the pipes, making 33 saves off all 33 shots faced to secure the team's first victory of the season.

Savannah controlled much of the opening period, generating several scoring opportunities and applying consistent pressure in the offensive zone. Despite being outshot 15-6 in the first 20 minutes, the Admirals remained deadlocked at 0-0 thanks to Vernon's efforts in goal, as he turned aside all 15 shots he faced.

The Admirals found their offensive rhythm early in the second period. At the 4:32 mark, Will Gavin collected a loose puck near the trapezoid behind Savannah's net and capitalized on the opportunity, finding the back of the net for his first goal of the season. Ryan Gagnon earned the assist as Norfolk took a 1-0 lead.

Exactly two minutes later, Norfolk doubled its advantage. Brehdan Engum fired a shot from the blue line that was redirected by Grant Hebert in front of the crease. The puck slipped through the five-hole of Savannah goaltender Vinnie Purpura, giving Hebert his first goal of the season and extending the Admirals' lead to 2-0. Engum and Gagnon collected the assists, with Gagnon recording his second point of the evening.

Norfolk faced penalty trouble later in the middle frame as Matthew Barnaby and Andrew McLean were each assessed minor penalties. However, the Admirals' penalty-killing unit responded, successfully shutting down both Savannah power plays to preserve the two-goal advantage.

The Admirals carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission despite being outshot 25-16 through 40 minutes of play.

Norfolk continued to showcase its physicality and defensive structure entering the third period, looking to protect its advantage and close out the season opener. The Admirals earned two power-play opportunities during the opening half of the period but were unable to capitalize, keeping the score at 2-0.

As the final period progressed, Vernon continued to stand tall between the pipes, turning aside Savannah's scoring opportunities to preserve Norfolk's two-goal advantage. Brandon Osmundson put the finishing touches on the victory with an empty-net goal, securing a 3-0 shutout win for the Admirals. Vernon capped off an impressive debut in a Norfolk uniform, backstopping the team to its first victory of the 2026-27 season.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matt Vernon (33-save shutout)

2. Will Gavin (1 goal, +1)

3. Ryan Gagnon (2 assists, +3)

NEXT UP

The team will travel to Duluth, Georgia, for back-to-back matchups against the Atlanta Gladiators tomorrow evening and Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at Gas South Arena tomorrow is at 7:10 p.m.