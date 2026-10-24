King's Fork halts Hickory, Cox with another shutout, Indian River stays unbeaten

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hickory overcame a 21-0 deficit last week to stun Nansemond River, but the Hawks did not have enough magic to climb out of another hole this Friday night.

King's Fork jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead and topped Hickory, 30-13, to improve to 7-0 on the season. Kevin Knight and Zyon Green scored two rushing touchdown each to account for the Bulldog points. Anthony Henderson made a highlight reel-worthy catch in the second quarter to fire up the home crowd as well.

The Hawks fell to 6-2 on the campaign.

Friday's scores:

King's Fork 30, Hickory 13

Frank Cox 41, Bayside 0

Green Run 49, Kempsville 0

Oscar Smith 49, Nansemond River 0

Indian River 56, Lakeland 0

Grassfield 29, Western Branch 19

Maury 96, Lake Taylor 14

Booker T. Washington 38, Manor 34

Floyd Kellam 28, Tallwood 6

Salem 62, Ocean Lakes 29

First Colonial 43, Princess Anne 35

Woodside 27, Denbigh 20

Tabb 42, Gloucester 0

Grafton 50, Bruton 14

Great Bridge 42, Deep Creek 0

Norfolk Academy 30, Atlantic Shores 0

Covenant 28, Hampton Roads Academy 0

New Kent 31, Warhill 7

Sussex Central 52, Franklin 6

Greensville 43, Windsor 0

Southampton 58, Surry County 26

Arcadia 45, Nandua 7

Snow Hill (MD) 35, Northampton 14

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