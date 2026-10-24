King's Fork halts Hickory, Cox with another shutout, Indian River stays unbeaten

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hickory overcame a 21-0 deficit last week to stun Nansemond River, but the Hawks did not have enough magic to climb out of another hole this Friday night.
King's Fork jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead and topped Hickory, 30-13, to improve to 7-0 on the season. Kevin Knight and Zyon Green scored two rushing touchdown each to account for the Bulldog points. Anthony Henderson made a highlight reel-worthy catch in the second quarter to fire up the home crowd as well.
The Hawks fell to 6-2 on the campaign.
Friday's scores:
King's Fork 30, Hickory 13
Frank Cox 41, Bayside 0
Green Run 49, Kempsville 0
Oscar Smith 49, Nansemond River 0
Indian River 56, Lakeland 0
Grassfield 29, Western Branch 19
Maury 96, Lake Taylor 14
Booker T. Washington 38, Manor 34
Floyd Kellam 28, Tallwood 6
Salem 62, Ocean Lakes 29
First Colonial 43, Princess Anne 35
Woodside 27, Denbigh 20
Tabb 42, Gloucester 0
Grafton 50, Bruton 14
Great Bridge 42, Deep Creek 0
Norfolk Academy 30, Atlantic Shores 0
Covenant 28, Hampton Roads Academy 0
New Kent 31, Warhill 7
Sussex Central 52, Franklin 6
Greensville 43, Windsor 0
Southampton 58, Surry County 26
Arcadia 45, Nandua 7
Snow Hill (MD) 35, Northampton 14
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