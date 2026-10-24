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King's Fork halts Hickory, Cox with another shutout, Indian River stays unbeaten

King's Fork halted Hickory's hot streak in our Game of the Week, Frank Cox handled Bayside and pitched another shutout and Indian River blanked Lakeland to stay undefeated to headline Friday's action.
Friday Night RedZone- October 23
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SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hickory overcame a 21-0 deficit last week to stun Nansemond River, but the Hawks did not have enough magic to climb out of another hole this Friday night.

King's Fork jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead and topped Hickory, 30-13, to improve to 7-0 on the season. Kevin Knight and Zyon Green scored two rushing touchdown each to account for the Bulldog points. Anthony Henderson made a highlight reel-worthy catch in the second quarter to fire up the home crowd as well.

The Hawks fell to 6-2 on the campaign.

Friday's scores:

King's Fork 30, Hickory 13
Frank Cox 41, Bayside 0
Green Run 49, Kempsville 0
Oscar Smith 49, Nansemond River 0
Indian River 56, Lakeland 0
Grassfield 29, Western Branch 19
Maury 96, Lake Taylor 14
Booker T. Washington 38, Manor 34
Floyd Kellam 28, Tallwood 6
Salem 62, Ocean Lakes 29
First Colonial 43, Princess Anne 35
Woodside 27, Denbigh 20
Tabb 42, Gloucester 0
Grafton 50, Bruton 14
Great Bridge 42, Deep Creek 0
Norfolk Academy 30, Atlantic Shores 0
Covenant 28, Hampton Roads Academy 0
New Kent 31, Warhill 7
Sussex Central 52, Franklin 6
Greensville 43, Windsor 0
Southampton 58, Surry County 26
Arcadia 45, Nandua 7
Snow Hill (MD) 35, Northampton 14

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