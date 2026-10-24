Monmouth rolls past Hampton 49-13 in Pirates' Homecoming game

HAMPTON — Hampton University's Homecoming celebration ended with a loss on the football field Saturday as No. 18 Monmouth pulled away in the second half to beat the Pirates 49-13.

The game drew 7,992 fans as Hampton celebrated its 98th Homecoming. It also marked the Pirates' first game at the renovated Armstrong Stadium after Hampton played its first three home games at the city's Darling Stadium while new artificial turf and a surrounding track were installed.

Hampton kept the game close through the first half.

After a scoreless first quarter, Monmouth struck first on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Frankie Weaver to Kenny Smith Jr., giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead.

The Pirates answered with one of their biggest plays of the afternoon. Donovan Shepard broke free for a 76-yard run before being stopped at the 1-yard line. True freshman quarterback Xavier Brookins then punched it in to tie the game at 7 with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter.

Monmouth regained the lead before halftime when Nazir Treadwell scored from a yard out, sending the Hawks into the break ahead 14-7.

The second half belonged to Monmouth.

The Hawks scored on their first five possessions after halftime, building a 28-7 advantage by the end of the third quarter before extending the lead in the fourth. Smith contributed a 70-yard touchdown as Monmouth pulled away.

Hampton head coach Van Malone said he liked his team's energy in the first half but acknowledged the Pirates needed to be more consistent and make better adjustments after halftime.

Brookins made the first start of his college career, completing 9 of 16 passes for 49 yards. Tre'Von Taylor also saw time at quarterback, completing 6 of 10 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The loss dropped Hampton to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play. Monmouth improved to 6-2.

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