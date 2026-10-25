Davis brothers bring DB3 community run to Mount Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH — For the Davis brothers, the road toward success in boxing still runs through the community that supported them from the beginning.

Kelvin and Keon Davis, two members of the boxing trio known as DB3, brought that message to Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, where they hosted a community run open to people of all ages.

Their brother, Keyshawn Davis, was not in attendance because he is currently in training camp, but Kelvin and Keon showed up to run, interact with participants and encourage others at the park to join them.

The brothers say the event is about more than exercise. It's another way for DB3 to remain connected to the community as their boxing careers continue.

“We just wanna keep the community of all of what we got going on,” Kelvin Davis said. “We started off with community. We don’t wanna keep them a part of our journey all the way through the finish line.”

Keon Davis said even people who happen to be at Mount Trashmore and become curious about the group are welcome to come over and find out what is happening.

“People out here at Mount Trashmore be watching us looking at us like yeah what they got going,” Keon Davis said. “Like don’t be, don’t be afraid, don’t be shy. Just pull up, ask questions.”

The Davis brothers say they plan to continue hosting the community runs every Saturday, whether two people show up or 200.

For DB3, they say the goal is consistency and making sure the community continues to be part of their journey.

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