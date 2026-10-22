Old Dominion University offers counseling, support after death on campus

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is offering counseling and additional support services to students following a death on campus.

The university is providing several ways for students to access support, including drop-in counseling, scheduled appointments and 24/7 crisis assistance.

Through the end of the week, ODU is also offering a dedicated space where students can paint, talk with counselors and process their emotions in the aftermath of the incident.

Dr. Bridget Weikel, ODU’s associate vice president for well-being and belonging, says supporting students involves more than responding during a crisis. She says building a supportive campus community also means being intentional about how people treat and respond to one another.

“We also look at not only the intervention moment of when we’re in crisis, but also the long term and broader community in which we live,” Weikel said. “We recognize we all have a role to play in that, so the way that we show up for one another, the way that we greet one another, the way we react.”

ODU plans to expand its support efforts next week with workshops and training designed to give students, faculty and staff tools to better support one another.

The university’s efforts are aimed at helping members of the campus community navigate the aftermath of the incident and connect with resources as they need them.

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