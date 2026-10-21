Medicare open enrollment: changes coming in 2027 that could affect your coverage

NORFOLK, Va. — Medicare open enrollment is underway, and there are important changes coming in 2027 that could affect your coverage and costs.

According to Medicare.gov, upcoming changes include expanded access to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. There is also a new chronic care program aimed at people managing conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, connecting them with doctors and organizations from the comfort of their home.

Medicare is made up of four parts: A, B, C and D.

For Part B, costs are currently $202.90 per month with an annual deductible of $283. Those costs are expected to rise in 2027 to $210 per month, with the deductible increasing to $292.

Part D costs vary by policy, but the average monthly premium is $34.50 and is expected to remain stable for 2027.

eHealth, an online insurance marketplace, recently conducted a survey on Medicare users and says people enrolled in Medicare should watch for an important document in the mail.

"Our survey showed that about 48% of Medicare beneficiaries, they're not reading that document very closely, and 24% of them say they don't recall even seeing that letter. But that letter is really important because it outlines the changes in the plan and we'll compare 26 to 27," said Whitney Stidom, VP of Consumer Enablement at eHealth.

Medicare open enrollment runs through December 7.

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