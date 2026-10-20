Norfolk police searching for man charged in connection with fatal W 30th Street shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a man they have charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Daquan J. Pope was shot and killed on W 30th Street. Officers say he was involved in a fight with a person he knew before the shooting happening.

Norfolk Victim identified in fatal West 30th Street shooting: NPD Web Staff

Norfolk police have now charged 24-year-old Ishaun T. Riddick with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Riddick's whereabouts or the murder investigation to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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