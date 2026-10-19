Norfolk airport auctions off lost-and-found treasures, from moss-covered purses to a Prius

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is once again auctioning off the items people left behind while traveling through — and time is running out to place a bid.

From moss-covered handbags to countless ear buds...to a Toyota Prius left behind, there's some interesting stuff on the list this time around. You can even place a bid on a boom lift.

The twice-a-year event is managed by Natalie East and Auction 757. Bidding is on the auction website only and has been up for about a week. It closes Tuesday morning. Monday, people were able to come in and see what they're bidding on up close.

"I have four hours, two days after the auction to get close to 200 people in, paid, give them a receipt, give them their items and send them on their way," East told News 3 as the public streamed in. "It's fast and furious."

Just over 200 lots come from lost-and-found items that came out of TSA, she says, along with airport surplus items.

"We have jewelry, electronics. Apple AirPods that have never been out of the original packaging," East said. "It's just crazy the things that people leave."

The preview day draws plenty of interest and East says about 75 percent of the bidding comes after.

Dezmonay Garris, of Virginia Beach, was among those stopping by to take a look.

"I've never been. This is my first time," Garris said.

Mike Sumrall, of Hampton, also came to browse.

"Just thought I'd come by and take a look while I had the time," Sumrall said.

In 15 years of airport auctions, East has come across her fair share of unusual items.

"One of the strangest was a birdbath," East said. "This particular auction, I think the strangest thing we have are three purses, if you will, and they're actually labeled as planters and they are moss-covered."

The auction also features engagement and wedding rings and camera equipment worth thousands of dollars. Usually, there are several cars that were left in a lot and never picked up, but this time there's only one: a Toyota Prius.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella sits inside a Toyota Prius being auctioned off by Norfolk International Airport.

East says it's important that interested bidders read the online instructions carefully — understanding there is a limited amount of time to pick up their items and that they have to have a large enough vehicle to carry some of the larger items.

She also says the auction is a cautionary tale for people who come through the airport, leave something behind and don't know who to contact to get it back.

"If you lost it on the plane, you have to contact that airline. If you lost it in the airport, you have to contact airport police and they do a phenomenal job of categorizing everything," East said.

Airport police tell News 3 that, on average, the auction brings in between $50,000 and $75,000. The airport also confirmed that money is put into its general fund.

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