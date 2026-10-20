Gov. Spanberger discusses her latest action in response to proposed Dominion-NextEra merger

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is talking about her latest move in response to the proposed Dominion-NextEra merger.

Tuesday, the governor talked with reporters virtually. Monday, she made several requests to the State Corporation Commission. As of Tuesday, the SCC was still evaluating the merger proposal.

One request was to freeze rates for six years if the merger is approved.

Watch: 'Pay more for worse service:' State lawmakers express opposition to proposed Dominion-NextEra merger

'Pay more for worse service:' State lawmakers express opposition to proposed Dominion-NextEra merger

"A rate hike freeze matters to Virginians," said Spanberger.

News 3 reached out to Hampton neighbors to get their thoughts on what the governor was doing.

“Now, I’m not driving as much because am I going to be able to afford the gas to get somewhere if I need to if this bill goes up some more," Whalan McDew said about how high electric rates were impacting him.

Watch: Dominion-NextEra merger draws divided public response at SCC hearing in Newport News

Dominion-NextEra Merger Draws Divided Public Response at SCC Hearing in Newport News

McDew was glad to see the governor make an effort to give Virginians a break from the increasing cost of electricity but believed more needed to be done.

“I also think that we should put a cap on what we should be charged," McDew explained.

He’s not alone.

Watch: Gov. Spanberger urges rate freeze; SCC staff recommends denial of Dominion-NextEra merger

Spanberger urges rate freeze; SCC staff recommends Dominion-NextEra denial

In some Hampton Facebook groups, News 3 made a post about the governor’s proposal. One person who reached out to News 3 worried rates would skyrocket after the freeze. They said they would like to see a limit on how much rates can increase, so News 3 asked the governor about that.

“Your question gets at what continues to be my concern, which is what is the landscape in which we are operating? What is the landscape six years from now," Spanberger responded.

In Virginia, the governor can’t freeze rates. The State Corporation Commission ultimately controls rates.

Watch: Clean Virginia dispute over Dominion-NextEra merger information heads to SCC hearing

Clean Virginia dispute over Dominion-NextEra merger information heads to SCC hearing

Along with a rate freeze, the governor was also asking for increased bill credits for customers.

The governor made her request Monday, the same day State Corporation Commission staff recommended the SCC deny the merger as proposed.

"The next process will be a live testimony in some coming weeks," said Spanberger.

Watch: Dominion-NextEra merger faces calls to slow down after new customer benefits unveiled

Dominion-NextEra merger faces calls to slow down after new customer benefits unveiled

News 3 reached out to Dominion for comment on the governor’s requests. A spokesperson sent a statement on behalf of Dominion and NextEra that said, in part, "We are reviewing the filings and will address the issues raised through the Commission's established process.”

Back on Facebook, other responses from Hampton residents include saying the rates should be lowered and then frozen. Others question the timing of the governor’s action, being so close to Election Day.

One person said, “They’ll freeze the rates and then find a way to increase the fees, so it’ll be like we never got a rate freeze.”

As of Tuesday, the State Corporation Commission was expected to make a decision on the merger in January 2027.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

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