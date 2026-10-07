'Pay more for worse service:' State lawmakers express opposition to proposed Dominion-NextEra merger

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Some Virginia lawmakers gathered Wednesday at Bicentennial Park in Williamsburg to talk about their thoughts on the proposed Dominion-NextEra merger. The proposal remained a hotly-debated topic across the state as of Wednesday.

“We are holding this press conference today to express our public opposition to the merger and our commitment to Virginians," Del. Dr. Mark Downey said.

Watch: Public hearing on Dominion-NextEra merger set for Newport News

Public hearing on Dominion-NextEra merger set for Newport News

Downey represents part of the peninsula. He said the proposed merger would benefit the two companies but would hurt Virginians. He was one of six lawmakers who spoke at the park in Williamsburg.

“Ultimately, Dominion and NextEra want us to pay more for worse service so that the payouts from the merger can go into their pockets," said Downey.

Watch: Clean Virginia dispute over Dominion-NextEra merger information heads to SCC hearing

Clean Virginia dispute over Dominion-NextEra merger information heads to SCC hearing

Del. Jessica Anderson, who also represents part of the peninsula, said that was her number one concern.

“I don’t understand how we can comfortably ask constituents to be okay with this without understanding why costs have risen," Anderson stated.

At the state capitol Tuesday, a NextEra representative refused to answer questions from a Scripps News Richmond reporter. At the news conference in the park, News 3 asked lawmakers what’s next if the merger is approved.

Watch: NextEra vice chair faces questions from Virginia lawmakers on merger

NextEra vice chair faces questions from Virginia lawmakers on merger

“We’re going to make sure we hold them up to whatever they put into the merger," said Downey.

Sen. Schuyler VanValkenberg, who represents part of Henrico County, said at the news conference if the merger happens there will need to be, in his words, major reforms, including to the way the state regulates utilities.

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