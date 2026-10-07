Public hearing on Dominion-NextEra merger set for Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia State Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening on NextEra Energy's proposed acquisition of Dominion Energy.

The hearing is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christopher Newport University's Freeman Center in Newport News. The event will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed merger and hear how it could affect customers across Virginia.

Dominion Energy CEO Bob Blue is expected to discuss what a combination with Florida-based NextEra Energy could mean for electric bills, service reliability and local communities. The proposed merger has raised questions about the future of energy service in Virginia and the potential impact on customers.

Residents interested in taking part in the discussion are encouraged to attend the public hearing. The State Corporation Commission is seeking public input as it reviews the proposed takeover.



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