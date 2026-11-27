HAMPTON, Va. — Video from Chiane Blair shows furniture floating in her flooded Hampton home Thursday.

“I could see the water coming and it was already halfway into my bedroom before I noticed it," Blair said. “Luckily, I woke up when I did because it didn’t take but a few minutes for my whole floor to be completely covered with water."

According to News 3 meteorologists, 5.06 inches of rain was measured at the Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport Thursday. That's the closest official reading site. The rain amount is the most Hampton received on November 26 since records began in 1948.

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Blair is not alone.

Hampton resident Elizabeth Blue sent News 3 a picture of what she estimates was around four inches of water in the first floor of her home Thursday.

Elizabeth Blue

As of Friday, Blair was thinking about moving and said she’ll be better prepared for the next storm. In the meantime, she was trying to recover the Thanksgiving storm and help her company’s employees. She said the flooding delayed delivery of payroll checks, which were supposed to go out to employees Friday.

“It’s the holidays, so my employees, or our employees I should say, were really looking forward to their paychecks," said Blair.

On 1st St. at Buckroe Beach Friday morning, News 3 met Martin Natale. He showed News 3 the debris washed in on the backside of his apartment building. He said the water and debris destroyed the garden there.

Watch: Hampton resident concerned about flooding as region braces for coastal storm

Hampton resident concerned about flooding as region braces for coastal storm

“I was freaking out, because I’ve never, never seen it like that," Natale said.

Further down 1st St. News 3 met Jason Alexander as he was cleaning up debris out of his driveway.

“I’ve only lived here for a few years but the neighbors who have lived here [longer] say this is worse than [Hurricane] Isabel," Alexander said.

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From his driveway, large amounts of sand and debris were visible in the road and in the yards of neighboring homes. Multiple homes also had portions ripped away and at least one car was being towed Friday morning.

“We did not think that we would have this significant amount of flooding," Hampton Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Season Roberts, said.

Roberts explained that Friday crews were working to clean up and assess damage. As of late Friday morning, the state of emergency the city issued Thursday was still in place.

“It’s kind of helpful that this is happening when several city departments are closed over the holiday. So, it allows us to put those essential workers to work to make sure that we can get back to normal once the city is back open on Monday morning," said Roberts. “Report significant damage that’s not visible on the road to 311 so we can send somebody out to assess. The city is issuing a no-fee emergency permit for storm-related repairs for residential properties, so if you have questions about you can go and call 311 as well."

As of Friday, there was no dollar amount estimate for how much damage the storm caused in the city.

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