Gov. Abigail Spanberger has declared a state of emergency in Virginia in response to the damage caused by yesterday's coastal storm.

"I’m grateful to the first responders, safety crews, rescue teams, and additional emergency responders who have been working around the clock — and over the holiday — to keep Virginians safe," Spanberger wrote on X.

Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to support recovery from this week’s coastal storm. State agencies continue to work closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to impacted Virginians, maintain safe travel conditions, and support our neighbors. I’m grateful to the first responders, safety crews, rescue teams, and additional emergency responders who have been working around the clock — and over the holiday — to keep Virginians safe. As communities continue to assess and address storm impacts, Virginians are encouraged to: ⚠️ Avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through standing water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. ⚠️ Stay away from downed power lines and report them to the appropriate utility provider. ⚠️ Use caution when traveling, particularly in areas with debris, standing water, or damaged infrastructure. ⚠️ Check on neighbors and family members who may need assistance. ⚠️ Continue monitoring local weather forecasts and official emergency alerts. ⚠️ Follow instructions from local emergency officials. https://t.co/RcNLOpK2VO — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) November 27, 2026

In the official executive order, Spanberger said she is declaring a state of emergency due to the coastal flooding, roadway closures, and damage to property all over Virginia.

"While the immediate threat has diminished, the consequences of this event continue to create significant challenges for affected communities. A declaration of a state of emergency is necessary to coordinate recovery operations, make state resources and financial assistance available as authorized, and support state agencies and local governments in addressing the impacts of this disaster," Spanberger wrote in the executive order.

Virginians are asked to avoid flooded roadways and only travel if necessary, report downed power lines to Dominion, and check on neighbors and community members who may need aid.

Continue to follow News 3's First Warning Weather team to get updates throughout the day.

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