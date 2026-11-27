VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Millions of shoppers are gearing up for Cyber Monday, which is projected to set a new spending record with more than $15 billion expected to be spent.

Nearly 183 million Americans are expected to shop over Thanksgiving weekend, making it one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

For many shoppers, the appeal of Cyber Monday comes down to convenience.

"I'd rather do it on Monday where it's nice and calm. I don't have to worry about going in store and things like that," said Antoinette Faltz-McQueen, a Hampton Roads shopper.

Faltz-McQueen said she already has specific items in mind.

"Needoh is one of the biggest kids toys of the season so I am looking forward to getting those either on Black Friday or Cyber Monday," Faltz-McQueen said.

Amazon spokesperson Marc Heinzman said the company is prepared for the surge in demand.

"Black Friday, Cyber Monday are two of our busiest days of the year, but that's exciting. We're ready to deliver for customers. We've been waiting for some of these deals for quite a while now," Heinzman said.

Amazon is planning to release deals twice a day during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"This year we've got two big deals dropped, which means up to 60% off select categories twice a day, starting at 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eastern Time, where you'll see those two big deals drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday," Heinzman said.

For budget-conscious shoppers like Faltz-McQueen, finding the best deals is a top priority this season.

"The Oura ring is usually $499. But on Black Friday and Cyber Monday it's $399. So you're saving at least $100. Which, like you said, not too many of us are throwing money out at retailers right now. However, it just helps a little bit because this is an item that I really want," Faltz-McQueen said.

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