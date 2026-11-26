NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rain, wind and flooding are impacting travel around Hampton Roads this Thanksgiving.

Here's a list of road closures according to VDOT:

6 a.m.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently closed to all traffic due to inclement weather conditions.

Colonial Ave. underwater in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood

5:30 a.m.

All lanes on I-664 south at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel are currently blocked with a detour set at Terminal Boulevard

4:30 a.m.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is currently operating with reduced capacity due to high winds and severe weather. Additional service interruptions are anticipated midday during high tide. Take alternate routes to avoid delay

Water flowing over roads in Downtown Norfolk due to coastal storm

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