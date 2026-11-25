RODANTHE, N.C. — The wind, rain and strong surf are all being felt on the Outer Banks on Wednesday because of this week's coastal storm. Visitors have still made the trip down to Hatteras Island and aren't letting the storm impact their Thanksgiving traditions.

"We've been doing this for about 10 years, ever since I was five, and I just love it so much," said Lyric Klinefelter, who lives in Georgia.

Klinefelter and his extended family have made Thanksgiving trips to the Outer Banks a tradition for years. This year, the families are staying on Hatteras Island in Rodanthe.

"I think it's going to be really interesting and really cool, and just an experience you're never going to get again," said Rachel Hotsur, who is visiting from Philadelphia.

The families are staying at the legendary "Nights in Rodanthe" house this week.

"It's a unique house. It's different than any house we've been in for sure," said Chelsea Fishman, who's visiting from Atlanta.

For the past few weeks, the families have been keeping an eye on our area ahead of their trip. That's especially true because the last two storms brought significant damage to N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center and extensive road closures.

"Definitely checking to make sure that the road was going to be open. Did we need to take a ferry in? Like, what was going to be the situation," said Michael Vander Horn, who's visiting from Georgia.

There was a mandatory visitor evacuation on Hatteras Island during the mid-October storm. But this storm is expected to be a short one, and the damage-prone stretch of N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center now has hundreds of sandbags and added dune protections it didn't have before.

The families are already in the holiday spirit on Wednesday and are ready for another year of this tradition.

"We're going to play our games, we're going to do what we do, we're going to make our turkey. I think it matters who you're with, not where you're at," said Hotsur.

Hatteras Island businesses have been heavily impacted by the last two closures during their important shoulder season. The families know how hard this has been, and it means a lot to be here and support them.

"As a small business owner myself, I know how hard it is to to create and maintain something. To be able to come to a place and support the local businesses does mean a lot to me and to all of us," said Fishman.

N.C. 12 still may see some overwash in areas Wednesday and Thursday, but the families tell News 3 that if the road closes and they end up stuck, it might as well be here.

"We're happy that the island has the resources it does to help people, and we know that we're in good hands. If we need to be stuck, then so be it, because here we are," said Fishman.

NCDOT has discouraged any unnecessary travel along N.C. 12 Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, that's when our area is expected to see the most imapct from this storm.

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