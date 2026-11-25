PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The family of a Portsmouth man shot and killed by a Staunton police officer plans to file a wrongful-death lawsuit alleging excessive force and failures by the city to adequately train and supervise its officers.

Montique Gaston, 39, was shot and killed Sept. 22 in a Walmart parking lot in Staunton.

Gaston’s widow, Tiara Gaston, and her attorney, Steven L. Washington, spoke with News 3 about the five-count complaint they are preparing to file.

“None of it makes sense. It just doesn’t make sense,” Tiara Gaston said. “He was shopping with his kids. He didn’t deserve to lose his life, especially in front of his children.”

Staunton police previously said an officer responded to a 911 call and a fight began between Gaston and the officer before Gaston was shot.

The family’s proposed complaint says a bystander called police to report that Gaston was possibly intoxicated. It alleges the responding officer attempted to pull Gaston from his vehicle and called for backup but did not wait for additional officers to arrive before the encounter turned deadly.

The complaint also alleges Gaston was unarmed and that two of his daughters were in the back seat of the vehicle.

Washington said there are still significant questions about what happened.

“The only facts that I know for certain was that there were two children inside of a car and Mr. Gaston, he was shot by the police,” Washington said. “That’s the only thing that I know for certain. That’s all that I know.”

Tiara Gaston said she was in Florida when she learned her husband had been killed. She said Gaston, an electrician, was in Staunton for work at the time.

“We don’t have answers. That’s mainly it,” she said. “We lost someone that we love dearly, and we know that he did not deserve that under any circumstances.”

The five-count complaint alleges the officer used excessive force and wrongfully caused Gaston’s death. It also accuses the city of Staunton of failing to adequately train and supervise its officers.

Washington said the family is seeking accountability.

“That’s what we’re looking for, and that’s what we’re going to get: accountability,” Washington said. “That’s not anti-police or we’re against the police. It’s just to hold them accountable for the actions in which they committed in this case.”

Washington said the lawsuit is expected to be filed early next week.

Tiara Gaston said her family ultimately wants to understand what happened during her husband’s final moments.

“We want answers to knowing what actually happened because he didn’t deserve it,” she said.

Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

In a statement to News 3, Virginia State Police says:

“Virginia State Police extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Gaston’s family and all those affected by this tragic incident. The investigation into the Sept. 22, 2026, officer‑involved shooting in Staunton remains active and ongoing. Both Mr. Gaston and the officers involved deserve a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation. As with all investigations, it takes time to gather and evaluate all available facts. At this stage, to protect the integrity of the investigative process, Virginia State Police cannot release additional details. We remain committed to a transparent and comprehensive review and appreciate the community’s patience as the investigation proceeds."

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