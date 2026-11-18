PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Wednesday for her role in the death of 17-year-old Nye'Tazia Hicks, according to the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney.

Simone Worrell was found guilty of felony murder, felony child abuse/neglect and concealment of a dead body during her trial on Feb. 4.

On the night of the incident, Hicks arrived at Worrell's home in the 1600 block of Darren Circle to babysit Worrell's children, according to court documents. Several other children were also home at the time.

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One of the children got an unsecured gun from a closet during the night. When Hicks tried to take the gun, she was shot in her torso, according to court documents.

The child tried to put pressure on the wound and call 911, but Worrell hung up the phone, stating she was a felon, according to court documents. The child then fled from the home.

Worrell took Hicks' body to Evergreen Memorial Cemetery and abandoned her body along a cart path.

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Hicks likely would have survived if she was given emergency medical care, according to expert testimony during the trial.

Worrell was sentenced to 26 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised probation. Both periods will run consecutively.

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