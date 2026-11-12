Portsmouth Cares Thanksgiving food box giveaway returns this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth is helping residents this Thanksgiving season with its annual Portsmouth Cares Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway returning this weekend.

Over 350 turkeys will be distributed along with sides and fixings. The event is first-come, first-served, and residents are asked to drive up with a valid ID or proof of residence.

"Drive up with an ID ready to show that has an address on it. There could be many kinds of proof of residence. That could be a utility bill or any kind of document that shows your address on it," said J.D. Sumner, public affairs representative for the City of Portsmouth.

Sumner said the giveaway is an opportunity for the community to come together during a difficult time.

"Higher inflation and gas prices and everything else being so expensive — take an opportunity and enjoy what the season is really all about, which is gratitude and giving back," Sumner said.

The HER Shelter, a local organization that supports individuals experiencing homelessness and domestic violence situations, is also stepping up this holiday season.

Program Director Joy Shaffer tells News 3, families are facing hardships due to inflation and the economy, and the shelter plans to hold its own giveaways in the coming weeks.

"It warms everyone's hearts, especially mine, just to know there are so many agencies and churches that really care enough," Shaffer said.

The HER Shelter has additional events planned beyond Thanksgiving.

"For Thanksgiving, we're doing food drives, and then for Christmas, we're getting people adopted for the holiday season — and not just the children, but the parents as well," Shaffer said.

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