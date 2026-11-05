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Husband of Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales dies after car crash

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WTKR
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Luis Morales III, the husband of Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales, has died after a car crash, according to a family spokesperson.

Morales was in a car crash on Effingham Street in Portsmouth Oct. 30. He passed away this week, according to a family spokesperson. Morales was 43.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. News 3 has reached out to Portsmouth police to learn more.

The couple was married for 17 years and has four children.

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