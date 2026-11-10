18 Manor High School students taken to hospital after school bus crash: Officials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 18 Manor High School students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash on Greenwood Drive, according to Portsmouth officials.

Around 2:27 p.m., Portsmouth police arrived at the 4800 block of Greenwood Drive on the report of a school bus crash. 38 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and 18 students were taken to the hospital for evaluation of injuries, according to a Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson.

School officials originally sent a message to parents claiming that no injuries were reported, then later sent another message confirming some students had minor injuries and were being taken to a hospital for evaluation. Read the full messages below:

"Good afternoon, Parents of Manor High School students on Bus 230–

Your child's bus was involved in an accident this afternoon while on its dismissal route. School administration is on the scene. No injuries have been reported, and a replacement bus is on its way. As such, your child will be delayed coming home. If you have any immediate questions or concerns, you are welcome to call the main office at 757-465-2907. Thank you."

"Good afternoon, Parents of Students on Bus 230 –

We are calling with an update to today's accident. The replacement bus has arrived and students are back on the dismissal route home. Since the last message to you, and while waiting for the replacement bus, some students have reported minor injuries. They are being transported for evaluation, and their families have been notified directly by school administration. Again, if you have any immediate questions or concerns, you are welcome to call the main office at 757-465-2907 Thank you.

This is an active investigation, according to police.

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