'We're gonna be moving': Seven shootings after Portsmouth police report crime drop prompt safety questions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police reported a nearly 3% drop in overall crime during the third quarter, but seven shootings were reported in police department press releases in the days surrounding the chief's latest crime update to City Council.

Two of those shootings happened Nov. 1, followed by two more the next day. Both Nov. 2 shootings were deadly.

For some Portsmouth residents, the recent violence raises questions about whether the city's crime statistics reflect what they're experiencing in their neighborhoods.

Police Chief Stephen Jenkins presented a crime update to City Council on Oct. 27, reporting that overall crime dropped 2.77% from July through September. However, robberies and aggravated assaults increased during that period.

See previous coverage: Portsmouth police chief reports drop in crime as officer recruitment remains a challenge

Portsmouth police chief reports drop in crime as officer recruitment remains a challenge

News 3 counted seven shootings based on police department press releases sent in the days surrounding the presentation:

Oct. 27: Mount Vernon Avenue

Oct. 29: Towne Point Road

Oct. 31: Lanier Crescent

Nov. 1: George Washington Highway

Nov. 1: Bird Lane

Nov. 2: Edison Avenue

Nov. 2: Francis Street

The two Nov. 2 shootings were deadly.

Melanie Davis, who lives near the scene of the deadly shooting on Francis Street, said the overall decline in crime doesn't necessarily reflect what she's experiencing.

"As a resident necessarily, I don't think crime is going down," she said.

See previous coverage: Man killed by Portsmouth officer after firing at police during standoff on Francis Street

Man killed by Portsmouth officer after firing at police during standoff on Francis Street

In a statement to News 3, the Portsmouth Police Department acknowledged the recent violence, saying the incidents were unsettling. However, the department said it doesn't want them to overshadow progress made through community and police partnerships.

"You turn around every day, you hear from shootings, you read from shootings. I mean, I'm at the point where we're gonna be moving," Davis said.

The full statement from the Portsmouth Police Department reads:

"The Portsmouth Police Department is committed to keeping the community safe and bringing violators of the law to justice. This past weekend, we saw an increase in gun violence that resulted in the deaths of two people. While these incidents are unsettling—as they should be—we must not allow them to overshadow the progress our city has made through community and police partnerships. Our collective efforts have enabled us to achieve a 44% decrease in gun violence compared to last year's numbers. Our officers will continue employing community policing strategies to deter gun violence and overall crime. As our detectives continue their investigations, we urge residents to say something if they see something. It takes police and community members working together to sustain the progress we have made." Chief Stephen Jenkins' office

News 3 also asked the city for an update on Project IMPACT, an initiative City Council approved in August that aims to treat gun violence more like a public health emergency.

See previous coverage: Portsmouth approves new approach to treat gun violence like a public health emergency

Portsmouth approves new plan to treat gun violence like a public health emergency

The city did not respond to News 3's request for information about the initiative's implementation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. The Portsmouth Crime Line can be reached at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

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