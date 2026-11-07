Portsmouth Police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.



Name: Aubrielle Avery, 14.

Date last seen: Avery was last seen around 9 p.m. on November 4 in the 500 block of Eisenhower Circle.

Physical description: She is described as a Black female, 5' 9" and approximately 176 pounds.

More details: Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or anonymously at the Crime Line at t 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tips can also be submitted through thr P3 Tips app or online here.

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