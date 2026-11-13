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One dead in fatal Pebble Point Court shooting: PPD

Portsmouth police generic PPD
WTKR
Portsmouth police generic PPD
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting on Pebble Point Court Thursday night, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Around 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at the 20 block of Pebble Point Court on the report of a shooting. Officers found 26-year-old Michael Deangelo Roscoe Jr with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died of his injuries, according to PPD.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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