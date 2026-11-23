PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth could begin construction of a new $125 million City Hall building as early as February, according to a proposal and renderings released by the city.

On the agenda for the Portsmouth City Council's meeting and work session scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, are two public hearings regarding the allocation of funds for the project which would be located at 220 County Street — less than a block away from the current city hall building.

Rendering 1 Renderings of a proposed new Portsmouth City Hall and parking garage for 220 County Street. RHC, MEB, Clark Nexsen, Kimley-Horn Rendering 2 Renderings of a proposed new Portsmouth City Hall and parking garage for 220 County Street. RHC, MEB, Clark Nexsen, Kimley-Horn Rendering 3 Renderings of a proposed new Portsmouth City Hall and parking garage for 220 County Street. RHC, MEB, Clark Nexsen, Kimley-Horn Rendering 4 Renderings of a proposed new Portsmouth City Hall and parking garage for 220 County Street. RHC, MEB, Clark Nexsen, Kimley-Horn

The project — supported by a team made up of architect Clark Nexsen, design-builder MEB and developer Ripley-Heatwole — would be 114,000 square feet and feature a five-story city hall building and seven-story parking garage designed by Kimley-Horn.

Earlier this year, News 3 shared an early proposal submitted under Virginia’s Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act, or PPEA.

According to a presentation from the design team, the project would aim to "provide Portsmouth an opportunity to future uses of the existing waterfront property, including redevelopment, public access, and other uses consistent with the city's long-term planning objectives."

Next, Portsmouth City Council will have to vote on the comprehensive agreement at its December 8 meeting. The proposal has the project breaking ground on February 12, 2027 and wrapping up in April 2029.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.