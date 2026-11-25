PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move forward with using bonds to finance a new City Hall, advancing a project that could cost about $125 million while leaving a major question unanswered: Who will ultimately develop it?

A municipal bond allows a city to borrow money to pay for a major project upfront and repay that debt, with interest, over time.

During Tuesday night's public hearing, residents who spoke on the issue opposed moving forward with the financing. No resident spoke in favor of the measure.

The vote, however, was not a decision on which developer would build the new City Hall.

"So far, Ripley Heatwole and its development team are the only group to come forward with a proposal." Earlier News 3 reporting found that the city publicly opened the process to other potential developers as required under Virginia's Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act, or PPEA, but no competing proposal was submitted. [wtkr.com]

The city has not signed a contract naming Ripley Heatwole as the developer.

Daniel Heatwole, CEO of Ripley Heatwole Company, acknowledged the size of the financial obligation and the importance of public input.

"it’s $160 million and bond obligation certainly is a big number so certainly it’s important for city council to take into consideration. You know what the citizens in the public have to say.”

Portsmouth City Manager Steven Carter stressed that Tuesday night's vote dealt specifically with financing rather than final approval of the City Hall project or a developer.

"This is not actually a vote on the city hall. This is a vote on how we’re going to finance a city hall if one should come to fruition ."

Carter said that regardless of which developer ultimately gets the project, the city's plan is to build a new City Hall.

The existing building opened in 1980. News 3 previously reported that the nearly 50-year-old building has faced maintenance issues involving its HVAC, plumbing and elevators. It was forced to close for three consecutive days in August because of air-conditioning problems. [wtkr.com]

Moving City Hall could also open the existing waterfront property for another use.

Carter said redevelopment of that property could potentially generate at least $8 million in real estate tax revenue, with the possibility of generating more depending on what ultimately replaces City Hall.

"That’s all the $8 million like the floor and we had a great potential of making a whole lot more if we exit this place this space and use it for something different"

The current development proposal calls for a five-story, 114,000-square-foot City Hall and a seven-story parking garage at 220 County Street. The proposal is backed by a team including Ripley Heatwole, MEB and Clark Nexsen. News 3 previously reported the proposed City Hall and garage could cost about $125 million. [wtkr.com]

Heatwole said his team has already been working with the city's working group on the potential design.

"We’ve worked in hand with the city’s working group on the design from day, one following their direction of what they were looking for and we tried to meet that as best we could assuming we move forward you’ll start to see site work happen there in the early in the first quarter of next year and targeting finishing completion in the second quarter of twenty twenty nine.”

Despite that work and timeline, Tuesday night's 6-1 vote did not formally select a developer or finalize a development contract.

The city has not announced when it will make a final decision on who will develop the new City Hal

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