NORFOLK, Va. — More than 53,000 people are without power in Hampton Roads as of 6:30 a.m. as a storm moves through the region, according to the latest outage map.

Close to 6,000 customers are also without power on the Eastern Shore.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST OUTAGE MAP

Earlier, outages on Hatteras Island reached 99.9%, but that number has since gone down — at least some good news as conditions continue to shift.

All of Ocracoke Island and all of Tangier — coastal communities that sit out on their own — are currently in the dark.

Power companies are working to restore service as residents move through their Thanksgiving holiday.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel also remains closed for people trying to travel between Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore.

Officials are urging everyone to stay safe as the storm continues to pass through the area.

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