VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Powerful winds battered the Virginia Beach oceanfront on Thanksgiving morning, knocking over a statue, driving rough surf onto the boardwalk and contributing to power outages across Hampton Roads.

At 18th and Atlantic, the wind was strong enough to knock over one of the seagull statues, toppling the entire post.

The waves were rough, and the surf came all the way up onto the boardwalk.

A few people came out to check out the conditions.

"I just wanted to come out here and check out the conditions before my Thanksgiving meal," James, a neighbor who lives right down the street and has lived in Virginia Beach his whole life, said.

He said he's not phased by the weather, but he hasn't seen winds this bad even in a hurricane.

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