NORFOLK, Va. — Floodwaters submerged vehicles and stranded drivers as heavy rain and high winds moved through the region on Thanksgiving morning

Drivers have been forced to turn around on key roadways, including Monticello and Olney Road, as water covers the pavement.

If you see water, don't try to pass through it. You may end up like some of the drivers we've seen this morning.

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