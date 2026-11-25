VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From real-time cameras and license plate readers to gunshot detection and drones, technology is playing an increasingly important role in how Virginia Beach police respond to emergencies and investigate crimes.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate gave News 3 a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s Real Time Crime Center and explained why he believes the technology has become pivotal, particularly as the department operates with fewer officers.

“We’re down 92 officers as of today, and that’s almost an entire police precinct for us,” Neudigate said.

Despite the shortage, the chief said the city is seeing historically low crime levels.

“The story to be told is that we are seeing record lows in crime, and we’re able to do it with a diminished workforce,” he said.

Real-time information helps officers in the field

Inside the Real Time Crime Center, police can monitor the locations of cameras, officers and active calls for service.

The technology also gives the department another tool to monitor officer safety. Neudigate demonstrated how personnel at the center can access an officer’s body-worn camera in certain circumstances.

If officers cannot reach a colleague by radio after hearing a disturbance, for example, personnel can livestream that officer’s body camera to determine whether the officer is safe or needs assistance.

License plate readers remain controversial

The department’s increased reliance on technology—-as is the case across the region and around the country—- has also generated concerns, particularly surrounding license plate readers and how the information they collect is used.

Neudigate defended the technology, saying license plate readers have become an important tool for detectives investigating serious crimes.

“The license plate readers are a big reason that we are seeing some of our violent crime decreases,” he said.

According to Neudigate, detectives would likely identify license plate readers as one of the department’s most valuable pieces of technology for solving violent crimes.

The systems can help police identify vehicles and license plates that were at a particular location around the time a crime occurred, potentially giving investigators a lead they otherwise would not have.

Neudigate added, "And what I will tell you Kurt is, the folks that are decrying the technology of the license plate readers—- are not the people in our communities that are victims of violent crime."

Neudigate said safeguards are in place to ensure the technology is being used appropriately. He also acknowledged concerns from residents about the technology and its potential impact on privacy.

“There are mechanisms in place to ensure that we’re using it for the right reasons, and I hear the concerns,” he said.

Neudigate said the department has also seen a significant decline in vehicle thefts since implementing license plate readers.

“Since we implemented our license plate readers, motor vehicle thefts are down almost 50% over the last several years,” he said.

Gunshot detection helps police respond when no one calls

Neudigate also pointed to gunshot detection technology as another important tool.

While gunfire remains a major concern, he said residents only report about 20% of the gunshots they hear, meaning roughly 80% go unreported.

Gunshot detection technology can alert officers even when no one calls 911.

“What it allows us to do is respond 100% of the time,” Neudigate said.

“We respond even when they don’t call it in, and I think that sends one impactful message to our community,” he added.

Drones are the latest addition

Virginia Beach police are also expanding their use of technology through a recently launched drone program.

The program is designed to give police an aerial view of certain emergency scenes before officers arrive, potentially providing responding officers with more information about what they are heading into.

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