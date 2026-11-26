VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It appears the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier was not able to withstand the powerful coastal storm that hammered Virginia with heavy rain and high wind on Thanksgiving.

Mike Scruggs was at the Oceanfront Thursday morning and shared video with WTKR of the storm-damaged pier.

"Damn! So the Virginia Beach pier just busted into pieces and it's falling apart," Scruggs says in the video. "That is crazy. There is wood everywhere from it. That is crazy."

The pier, located at 1415 Atlantic Ave, is favorite fishing spot for both tourists and locals.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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