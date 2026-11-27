CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Coreyshane Nizzhoni Ingerto

Age: 34

Date last seen: Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Last known location: 2400 block of Shillelagh Road

Physical description: 5 foot 6 inches, 130 lbs, green eyes, brown hair, unknown clothing description

More details: She may be in a gold 2006 Honda CRV with Virginia plates UCE-1391. The photo of the car is a stock photo and not the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.