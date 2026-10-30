Norfolk police searching for missing 32-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. — The following information was provided by the Norfolk Police Department

Name: Jordan Cooke

Age: 32

Date last seen: Oct. 25 around 11 a.m.

Last known location: 321 East Main Street

Physical description: 5 foot 11 inches, medium build, black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black ballcap, black sweatshirt, gray "Navy" t-shirt, and light-colored pants.

More details: Cooke has no physical or mental disabilities but had expressed to family members that "things were not going well"

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7222.