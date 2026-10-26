Williamsburg police searching for missing teenage sisters

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The following information was provided by the Williamsburg Police Department

Name: Harmynie Ford-Canaday, Honor Canaday

Age: Harmynie is 17, Honor is 15

Date last seen: Oct. 24 near noon and 1 p.m.

Last known location: At their home near Merrimac Trail

Physical description: Harmynie is 5 foot 3 inches, 149 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Honor is 5 foot 5 inches, 125 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

More details: The sisters are reported as having run away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.