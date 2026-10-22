Chesapeake police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Rihanna Saunders

Age: 16

Date last seen: Oct. 21 around 10:24 p.m.

Last known location: Her residence in Chesapeake

Physical description: 5 foot 5 inches tall, 160 lbs, black/red/auburn-colored hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a black jacket

More details: Saunders has been reported as having run away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.