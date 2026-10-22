Chesapeake police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department
Name: Rihanna Saunders
Age: 16
Date last seen: Oct. 21 around 10:24 p.m.
Last known location: Her residence in Chesapeake
Physical description: 5 foot 5 inches tall, 160 lbs, black/red/auburn-colored hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a black jacket
More details: Saunders has been reported as having run away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.