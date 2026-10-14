72-year-old woman found safe: VSP

UPDATE: Robin Webb has been found safe, according to VSP.
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Robin Rosen Webb
Age: 72
Date last seen: Oct. 14, 2026 at around 1:00 a.m.
Last known location: Believed to have left her home on Harton Lane in Chesapeake on foot.
Physical description: 5’ 4” tall, weighs around 150 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes. Webb is possibly wearing shorts and a button up blouse and may have her dog, a goldendoodle, with her.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-6161.