CODI Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Virginia Beach

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Elisa Ruth Brewer
Age: 13
Date last seen: Sept. 27, 2026 at around 10:00 p.m. - 11:59 p.m
Last known location: 400 block of Kings Grant Road, Virginia Beach
Physical description: Elisa is around 5' 7" tall, weighs around 130 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be on foot.
More details: News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach police to see if there is a better photo of Elisa available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-5000.