CODI Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Virginia Beach

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Elisa Ruth Brewer

Age: 13

Date last seen: Sept. 27, 2026 at around 10:00 p.m. - 11:59 p.m

Last known location: 400 block of Kings Grant Road, Virginia Beach

Physical description: Elisa is around 5' 7" tall, weighs around 130 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be on foot.

More details: News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach police to see if there is a better photo of Elisa available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-5000.