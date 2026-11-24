PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Tinaya Anik Poe

Age: 16

Last known location: 2200 block of Des Moines Avenue

Physical description: 5 foot 6 inches tall, around 123 lbs

More details: n/a

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.