PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department
Name: Tinaya Anik Poe
Age: 16
Last known location: 2200 block of Des Moines Avenue
Physical description: 5 foot 6 inches tall, around 123 lbs
More details: n/a
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.